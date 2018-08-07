Sea Oil Expands Bunker Trading Operations to Europe with Appointment of Bunker Industry Veteran Neil Lamerton

Neil Lamerton. Image Credit: Sea Oil

Sea Oil Petroleum Pte Ltd., the Singapore subsidiary of Bangkok-based Sea Oil Public Company Limited, today has welcomed the appointment of 35-year bunker industry veteran Neil Lamerton as its UK Representative as part of its expansion of bunker trading operations to Europe.

Lamerton is the Founder and Managing Director of UK-based bunker broking firm Oceanic Energy which, moving forward, will be trading and broking under the name of Sea Oil.

He will also be responsible for the business development of Sea Oil in Europe.

"I'm pleased to welcome Neil as our UK Representative. The addition of Neil to the team will allow us to reach out to new markets as part of Sea Oil's expansion strategy," Koh Kuan Hua, Director of Sea Oil Petroleum commented.

“ The European expansion of the company, which started trading bunkers in Asia since 1997, is the next logical choice Neil Lamerton, Sea Oil

"I'm certain with Neil's vast experience and understanding of the ever changing bunker markets, we will be able to build on the value added services that we have been providing to our trusted business partners since our inception."

Adding his own comments to the move, Lamerton said: "I am excited to be joining the Sea Oil team and look forward to working closely with the team and management to enhance and expand its business. The ability to add trading and physical supply to my broking portfolio is a great opportunity.

"Sea Oil's expansion to the UK is the first outside Asia. The European expansion of the company, which started trading bunkers in Asia since 1997, is the next logical choice."

Contact details for Neil Lamerton are as follows:

Neil Lamerton

Direct: +44 20 7193 7500 / +44 1483 478 928 ext 301

Mobile: +44 7872 608 086

E-mail: neil@seaoilpetroleum.com / london@seaoilpetroleum.com