Island Oil Appoints Senior Trader From WFS

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Mandy Wong previously worked for World Fuel Services for about 12 years. Image Credit: Island Oil

Marine fuels firm Island Oil has hired a senior bunker trader at its Hong Kong office.

Mandy Wong has joined as a senior bunker trader, the company said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

Wong previously worked for World Fuel Services (WFS) from May 2013 to April 2025 as a bunker trader. She had earlier worked for OW Bunker China in 2012 and Coastal Oil (HK) from 2006 to 2011.

"Her extensive experience will strengthen our presence in China, one of our key markets which has seen rapid growth for us over the past few years,” Michell Kamphorst, head of international trading for Asia at Island Oil, said.

Island Oil Holdings is a diversified group of companies, founded in 1992 and primarily focused on the supply and trading of marine fuels. The firm has physical supply operations in Cyprus, Romania and Israel as well as trading desks in Piraeus, Singapore, London, Hong Kong, Seoul and Dubai.