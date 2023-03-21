Langh Ship Reports Benefits From Biofuel Bunker Trial

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm has been running biofuel on its 750 TEU boxship the Edith, chartered by Samskip, since January 2023. Image Credit: Langh Ship

Finnish shipping company Langh Ship has reported seeing performance benefits after shifting one of its container ships to running on biofuel earlier this year.

The firm has been running biofuel on its 750 TEU boxship the Edith, chartered by Samskip, since January 2023, it said in a statement on its website on Monday. The fuel is an MDF1-100 product from GoodFuels.

The firm has seen some operational benefits as well as reduced emissions. The need for fuel system maintenance has been reduced, and the ship's lubricating oil has stayed cleaner, the company said.

"The feedback from the vessel has been nothing but positive," Laura Langh-Lagerlöf, managing director of Langh Ship, said in the statement.

"Generally we think that the maintenance costs for the main engine will decrease due to cleaner fuel.

"We expect less wear on cylinder barrels and the piston ring area, but this can of course be verified only later through experience."