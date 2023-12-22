UK Reports New Incident Off Somalia

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The incident happened at 12:22 PM UTC, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Friday. Image Credit: UKMTO

A new incident has been reported off the coast of Somalia, according to the British authorities, amid worsening threats to commercial shipping in and around the Middle East.

The incident happened at 12:22 PM UTC, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a social media post on Friday, without providing further details.

"UKMTO have received a report of an incident in the vicinity of Eyl," the agency said.

"Authorities are investigating.

"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO."

Several leading shipping companies have instructed their vessels to avoid the Suez Canal and Red Sea this week in response to attacks on ships from Yemen's Houthi movement.

The longer routes needed around Africa to avoid Suez are likely to bring about a noticeable boost to global bunker demand.