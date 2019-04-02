ClassNK Releases New IMO2020 Guidance

ClassNK. Image Credit: ClassNK.

ClassNK is the latest industry player to release new guidance material for the upcoming IMO2020 global sulfur cap.

"Guidance for onboard use of Compliant Fuel Oil with SOx regulation from 2020" is available free of charge from the ClassNK website.

In particular, the classification society says that with the uptake of more low sulfur fuels by vessels to comply with the new cap, it has identified five properties of compliant fuel oil that should be taken into consideration with its use: Compatibility, Low viscosity, Cold flow properties, Cat-fines, and Ignition/Combustion quality.

ClassNK has also updated the "SOx・PM regulations" section of its website here: http://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/activities/statutory/soxpm/index.html