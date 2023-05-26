Quadrise Successfully Tests BioMSAR Blend With Crude Sugar Oil in Engine

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm saw 7% increased engine efficiency when using the blend. File Image / Pixabay

Emulsion fuels firm Quadrise has successfully tested a blend of its bioMSAR fuel with crude sugar oil (CSO) in an engine.

The firm produced stable bioMSAR blends containing 40% CSO from biofuel company Vertoro, it said in an emailed statement on Friday. The company also tested blends with 18-20% CSO content in a diesel engine.

Quadrise uses its MSAR technology to emulsify bunker fuels with water, producing a fuel with lower emissions by mass. The firm's bioMSAR process works on a similar principle, but with bio-feedstocks added to deliver further GHG savings.

CSO is a cheaper alternative or supplement to glycerine in bioMSAR.

The firm saw 7% increased engine efficiency when using the blend, compared with conventional diesel, with a reduction of up to 16% in NOX emissions.