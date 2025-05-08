Finland's Koppö Energia E-Methanol Plant Targets Shipping Demand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm plans to produce 450 mt/day of e-methanol. File Image / Pixabay

Koppö Energia is planning to develop an e-methanol plant in Finland’s Kristinestad to cater to shipping demand and other markets.

Engineering firm Thyssenkrupp Uhde has secured an order to deliver front-end engineering design for its green methanol plant, the firm said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

The e-methanol plant will have a planned capacity of 450 mt/day.

E-methanol is produced by combining green hydrogen, generated from water using renewable electricity, with captured CO2.

The green hydrogen will be produced using a 200 MW electrolyser and CO2 captured from the waste incineration facility in Finland’s Vaasa.

“We are very pleased to cooperate with thyssenkrupp Uhde on this project as they bring the right technologies as well as the integration skills for ensuring a smooth tie-in and project delivery,” Thomas Zirngibl, Director at Koppö Energia, said.

As more dual-fuel methanol vessels enter the global fleet, the demand for e-methanol is expected to increase. Unlike grey methanol, which is produced from fossil fuels, e-methanol is a cleaner, low-carbon alternative.