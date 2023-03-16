Shell Completed 250 LNG Bunker Operations in 2022

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Earlier this week the firm's chartered bunker barge Haugesund Knutsen, deployed at Barcelona at the start of this year, carried out its first LNG bunker delivery. Image Credit: Knutsen Group

Global energy producer Shell completed more than 250 LNG bunker operations last year.

The company set out some details of its LNG bunkering global footprint in its Energy Transition Progress Report for 2022, published on Thursday.

The company completed more than 250 LNG bunkering operations in 2022, supplying LNG to ships at 15 ports across 10 countries, according to the report.

An increase in these numbers can be expected in 2023. Earlier this week the firm's chartered bunker barge Haugesund Knutsen, deployed at Barcelona at the start of this year, carried out its first LNG bunker delivery.

Last month Shell signed a multi-year deal with Hapag-Lloyd to supply LNG as a bunker fuel to the container line's 12 new 23,500+ TEU boxships, starting from the second half of this year.