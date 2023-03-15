Shell LNG Bunker Barge Completes First Operation at Barcelona

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The barge supplied enough gas to power the cruise ship for a week. Image Credit: Knutsen Group

Shell's new chartered LNG bunker barge in the Mediterranean has completed its first delivery.

The delivery vessel Haugesund Knutsen bunkered the cruise ship Costa Smerelda with LNG bunkers at Barcelona on Wednesday, Norway's Knutsen Group said in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

"We had a successful operation, supplying enough LNG to the Costa Smeralda to sail for one week," the shipping firm said in the post.

The barge, chartered by Shell from Knutsen and Scale Gas,was launched in February. The vessel has two 2,500 m3 LNG tanks.

LNG bunker demand has risen rapidly in recent years as an alternative to conventional marine fuels. Its growth was slowed significantly last year as the war in Ukraine drove global gas prices to record highs.