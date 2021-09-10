ABB Develops Containerised Battery Power System for Ships

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The system is suitable for container ships, offshore support vessels, ferries and other vessel types. Image Credit: ABB

Engineering firm ABB has developed a containerised battery power system for the shipping industry.

The firm's Containerised Energy Storage System (ESS) is housed in a 20-foot ISO container and can be integrated with a vessel's main power distribution system, ABB said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

The system is suitable for container ships, offshore support vessels, ferries and other vessel types.

"Fuel savings, lower emissions and increased safety during operation and maintenance are the demand drivers for energy storage systems in the newbuild ship market, where ABB has extensive experience," Jyri Jusslin, head of service at ABB Marine & Ports, said in the statement.

"With Containerized ESS, we are delighted to be able to offer these benefits to owners of existing ships with a one-stop retrofit solution."