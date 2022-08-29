NYK Invests in Ship Waste to Fuel Firm

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Overview of the ISOP system. Image Credit: NYK / Sustainable Energy Co. Ltd.

Japan's NYK says it has invested in Sustainable Energy Co. Ltd. (Sustainable Energy), a firm developing novel technology that uses subcritical-water-treatment to convert organic waste into fuel.

Subcritical-water is water held as a liquid above its usual 100 degree celsius boiling point, a state in which it takes on unique properties favourable for the decomposition of organic materials.

“ The ISOP system is an environmentally friendly system that does not generate harmful substances such as dioxins, unlike existing incinerators NYK

Subcritical-water-treatment is seen as a 'green' way to extract useful compounds from waste biomass.

In the case of Sustainable Energy, the firm has developed its own integrated system it calls the subcritical-water organic-waste power-generation system, or ISOP system, that ultimately produces various green energy products from waste.

Via NYK's investment, the size of which was not disclosed, the companies will conduct joint studies on converting organic waste generated on vessels, such as garbage and sludge, into fuel by utilizing the ISOP system.

"The ISOP system is an environmentally friendly system that does not generate harmful substances such as dioxins, unlike existing incinerators," NYK notes.

"The ISOP system does not require waste segregation and is effective for flammable waste, vinyl and plastic, styrene foam, clothing, food waste, organic sludge, animal manure and sludge, wood chips, and almost all other organic substances."