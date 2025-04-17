CMA CGM's New LNG Boxship Equipped with 18,600 m3 Fuel Tanks

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel engines from WinGD. Image Credit: CMA CGM

French container line CMA CGM took delivery of a 24,000 TEU capacity dual-fuel LNG vessel, CMA CGM Seine, from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding on Tuesday.

The CMA CGM Seine features LNG bunker tanks with a total carrying capacity of 18,600 m3, Bureau Veritas stated on its website on Wednesday.

The bigger LNG bunker tanks will enable it to operate on LNG over longer distances without the need for regular refuelling.

To ensure the safety of such large-volume tanks, Bureau Veritas Solutions carried out advanced simulations to analyse how the LNG behaves inside the tanks during a voyage, a dynamic also known as sloshing.

The vessel is equipped with dual-fuel engines from WinGD, allowing it to run on LNG and conventional marine fuels.

CMA CGM has not shared details regarding where the vessel will bunker LNG or the vessel's deployment route.