Trafigura LNG Carrier Takes on Real-Time GHG Emission Monitoring System

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Shipping companies are increasingly taking on digital services seeking to minimise their fuel consumption and emissions. File Image / Pixabay

An LNG carrier chartered by global commodities firm Trafigura is set to take on a real-time GHG emission monitoring system from Daphne Technology.

The Trafigura vessel has been selected for the first commercial deployment of the PureMetrics system this summer, Daphne Technology said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The system directly measures and reports GHG emissions in real time, rather than using fuel consumption estimates as the basis for this information. Classification society Lloyd's Register has awarded the technology its approval in principle.

"With a combination of an array of sensors, multi-source data integration, and approved methodologies and algorithms, PureMetrics ensures compliance with EU Monitoring, Reporting and Verification (EU MRV) and International Maritime Organization Data Collection System (IMO DCS) regulations," the company said in the statement.

"PureMetrics Compare and Optimize functions further improve operational efficiency, reducing GHG emissions and costs for the operators."