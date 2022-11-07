Japanese Port to Develop LNG Bunkering, Cold Ironing

A deal struck between a French box line operator and a Japanese port will see cold-ironing and liquified natural gas bunkering facilities developed at an upgraded terminal.

The shipping company, CMA CGM, will move terminals from D4 to D5 at the port of Yokohama, the company said.

The agreement covers the installation of cold ironing facilitiies, where ships can switch to shoreside electric power when docked. In addition, LNG bunkering will be developed, the company has said.

"LNG bunkering facilities will pave the way for potential LNG bunkering onboard CMA CGM’s LNG-powered vessels that are e-methane ready."

CMA CGM plans to operate 77 such ships overall by 2026.

The company has ordered four LNG dual-fuelled ships, according to press reports.