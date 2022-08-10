Logistics Firm Forto Takes Offsets From Hapag-Lloyd's Use of Biofuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hapag-Lloyd is aiming for carbon neutrality from 2045. File Image / Pixabay

Logistics firm Forto is offering its customers offsets for the emissions impact of their shipments, generated through Hapag-Lloyd's use of biofuels in its fleet.

Customers booking full container load sea freight shipments with Forto will be able to add offsets to their bookings related to the emissions savings from Hapag-Lloyd's use of biofuels rather than conventional bunkers, the company said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Offset certificates will be issued by a third-party monitored process.

Hapag-Lloyd is aiming for carbon neutrality from 2045, and plans to cut its fleet's carbon intensity by 30% from 2019's levels by 2030.

"Making the shift away from the logistics industry's reliance on fossil fuels is an essential step towards a greener future," Michael Wax, CEO of Forto, said in the statement.

"We see it as our responsibility to continue to deliver transparent and credible solutions that can help our customers navigate this journey as they strive to reduce their environmental impact.

"Hapag-Lloyd has made a decisive investment in a commercially available biofuel product and their sustainability strategy is amongst the boldest steps towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the industry."