BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Advances for First in Seven Sessions

Tuesday October 10, 2023

Bunker fuel prices jumped with crude futures at most ports on Monday, with global average VLSFO prices rising for the first in seven consecutive sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $6.50/mt to $654/mt on Monday, in its first daily advance since September 28. The G20-HSFO Index gained $3.50/mt to $544/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $7.50/mt to $930.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures rose by $3.57/bl to $88.15/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $20.50/mt to $655/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $12.50/mt to $606.50/mt, at Fujairah they climbed by $13.50/mt to $635/mt, and at Houston they rallied by $5/mt to $590.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.11/bl at $88.26/bl as of 9:28 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $0.83/mt rise in bunker prices.

