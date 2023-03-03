BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for Second Session

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Bunker prices have been falling for much of the last month. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rose at most ports on Thursday, with global VLSFO prices advancing for a second session.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $4.50/mt to $649.50/mt on Thursday, remaining at the highest level since February 21. The G20-HSFO Index rose by $6/mt to $469/mt, while the G20-MGO Index advanced by $5/mt to $937/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $0.44/bl to $84.75/bl on Thursday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $6.50/mt to $614/mt, at Rotterdam they advanced by $6/mt to $579/mt, at Fujairah they rallied by $2/mt to $610.50/mt and at Houston they jumped by $6.50/mt to $631/mt.

On Friday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.39/bl at $84.36/bl as of 9:49 AM in London. In metric tonner terms that would amount to a $2.94/mt fall in bunker prices.