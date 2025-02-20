BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises to One-Week High

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices advanced on Wednesday. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices advanced at ports around the world on Wednesday, with global average VLSFO prices climbing to the highest level in a week.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports gained $2/mt to $596.50/mt on Wednesday, reaching its highest level since February 12.

The G20-HSFO Index rose by $4.50/mt to $518.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index fell by $10/mt to $778.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures climbed by $0.20/bl to $76.04/bl on Wednesday.

VLSFO prices at the top four ports followed a positive trend. At Singapore prices rose by $4/mt to $574.50mt, at Rotterdam they gained $2/mt to $540/mt, at Fujairah they advanced by $3/mt to $570/mt, and at Houston they jumped by $2.50/mt to $560.50/mt.

On Thursday morning Brent futures were trading down by $0.19/bl from the previous session's close at $75.85/bl as of 5:53 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $1.43/mt fall on the day in bunker prices.