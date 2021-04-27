Höegh Car Carrier Needs Just 'Minor Modifications' to Run Zero-Carbon Fuels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Höegh calls the Aurora Class the most environmentally friendly car carrier ever built. Image Credit: Höegh Autoliners

Shipping company Höegh Autoliners has launched a new car carrier which will be able to run on green ammonia with just minor modifications.

The new Aurora Class ship has a cargo capacity of 9,100 cars, the company said in a statement on its website on Monday.

"The Aurora Class' multi-fuel engine can run on various biofuel and conventional fuels, including LNG," the company said.

"With minor modifications it can transition to use future zero carbon fuels, including green ammonia."

The company has reduced its carbon emissions per transport work by 37% since 2008 -- almost reaching the International Maritime Organization's target for 2030.

"With the selected MAN B&W engine, Höegh Autoliners will be able to operate on various fuel types," Kjeld Aabo, director of new technologies at engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions, said in the statement.

"After modifications of the engine, tank and auxiliary systems, the engine will be ready to run on virtually any future zero carbon emission fuels, including ammonia."