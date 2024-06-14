Costa Cruises Takes on Shore Power at Kiel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The Costa Diadema used the system at Kiel for the first time on June 7. File Image / Pixabay

A Costa Cruises vessel has made use of the shore power connection at Kiel for the first time.

The Costa Diadema used the system at Kiel for the first time on June 7, the company said in an emailed statement on Friday.

The vessel is scheduled to continue using the system for its next 16 calls at the port over the summer.

"The debut of shore power on our fleet is a further step in on our decarbonization journey," Mario Zanetti, president of Costa Cruises, said in the statement.

"This important result for Costa was achieved thanks to the cooperation with the Port of Kiel.

"We are fully committed to continuously improve the environmental performance of our ships both while sailing and while berthed in ports."

Shore power facilities are rapidly being rolled out across Europe's ports in response to EU regulations requiring their use. The rollout elsewhere in the world has thus far been less urgent.