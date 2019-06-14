Zero Chance of IMO2020 Being Delayed, IMO Stresses Again

Frederick Kenny, Director of Legal and External Affairs at the IMO. Image Credit: IMO

There is zero chance of IMO2020 being delayed, Frederick Kenny, Director of Legal and External Affairs at the IMO has told BIMCO.

Not only is there no procedural way to make a change, at the recent MEPC 74 in May no member states requested such a delay be made.

A delay or change to the rule now would involve starting the entire process again next year.

While that could theoretically be turned around in 22 months, Kenny says in reality it would take much longer to push through.

“You would be talking about four to five years down the road if everything went perfectly smoothly,” he said.

The new global 0.50% sulfur cap on marine fuel comes into force from January 1, 2020.