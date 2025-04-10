Energy Petrol to Be First ULSFO Supplier in Turkey in Response to Med ECA

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The company has made ULSFO available in Istanbul and Izmit Bay as of April 10. File Image / Pixabay

Turkish bunker supplier Energy Petrol is set to be the country's first supplier of ULSFO, making the product available in response to the upcoming 0.1% sulfur ECA in the Mediterranean.

The company has made ULSFO available in Istanbul and Izmit Bay as of April 10, Mustafa Muhtaroğlu, the company's owner, told Ship & Bunker.

The product is being imported as a finished grade from Northwest Europe.

"It's for the Med ECA starting on May 1," Muhtaroğlu said.

"Energy Petrol will be the first supplier offering and supplying ULSFO in Turkey."

The Mediterranean is set to follow northern Europe in setting its marine fuel sulfur limit at 0.1% - down from the global limit of 0.50% - from May 1. Shipping companies have the option of switching to low-sulfur MGO, ULSFO, LNG where applicable or running a scrubber in response.

The change is expected to drive a significant increase in global demand for MGO. Whether ULSFO becomes a widespread choice - as it did to a limited extent in Northwest Europe from 2015 - is as yet unclear.

The Med ECA will be among the topics addressed at the Turkish Bunker Association's 9th Istanbul Bunker Conference next month.

The event will be held at Çırağan Palace on May 26-27, and will include speakers from organisations including IBIA, Moeve, Dan-Bunkering, Peninsula and XO Shipping.

