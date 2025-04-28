Singapore's PIL Takes Delivery of Fifth LNG-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has 13 LNG-dual fuel vessels on order for delivery over the next few years. Image Credit: PIL

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has taken delivery of its fifth dual-fuel LNG vessel, Kota Oasis, from China.

The naming ceremony of the 8,200 TEU capacity vessel was held at Yangzijiang Shipbuilding's facility, PIL said in a statement on its website on Friday.

Since October 2024, PIL has added five LNG dual-fuel vessels to its fleet, with another 13 currently on order for delivery over the next few years.

The Kota Oasis is the first of a series of four 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessels ordered by PIL from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

It is equipped with dual-fuel engines supplied by Swiss manufacturer WinGD, capable of operating on both LNG and conventional marine fuels.

The vessel's fuel tanks also carry ammonia-ready notation, allowing for future retrofitting to carry ammonia.

While LNG emits less CO2 than conventional marine fuels, its environmental benefits are undermined by methane emissions - a far more potent greenhouse gas. According to the US Environmental Protection Agency, methane has a global warming potential 27 to 30 times greater than CO2 over a 100-year period.

As a result, vessels using LNG may need to transition to cleaner alternatives such as bio-LNG and e-methane over time.

In March, PIL took delivery of a 14,000 TEU capacity container vessel from Jiangnan Shipyard in China.