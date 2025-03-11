Singapore's PIL Expands Fleet with New LNG-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The vessel features a bow windshield, which improves bunker fuel consumption. Image Credit: PIL

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has taken delivery of its fourth dual-fuel LNG vessel, the Kota Embun.

The 14,000 TEU capacity vessel is the first in PIL's fleet to feature a bow windshield, enhancing aerodynamics and reducing bunker fuel consumption, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

The vessel has been designed and constructed by Jiangnan Shipyard in China.

Since 2022, PIL has ordered a total of 18 newbuild vessels, including four with a 14,000 TEU capacity.

"We have another 14 new vessels of various capacities, equipped with LNG dual-fuel technology and other advancements, Lars Kastrup, CEO of PIL, said.

"Each new vessel brings us closer to our goal of operating a more modern and environmentally-friendly fleet."

Last month, PIL took delivery of its third dual-fuel container ship.