Singapore's PIL Takes Delivery of Third LNG-Fuelled Boxship

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Pacific International Lines has received its third dual-fuel LNG vessel. Image Credit: PIL

Pacific International Lines (PIL) has taken delivery of its third dual-fuel LNG vessel, the Kota Ebony.

Built by China's Jiangnan Shipyard, the 14,000 TEU capacity vessel is capable of operating on both LNG and conventional marine fuels, PIL said in a statement on its website on Thursday.

The company's first two LNG-powered boxships, Kota Eagle and Kota Emerald, were delivered in October and December 2024.

Both are currently operating on PIL's Latin America route.

The newly delivered Kota Ebony is set to join the fleet on the East Coast to Latin America service.

PIL also confirmed that a fourth LNG dual-fuel container ship will be delivered in the coming months, completing the order placed in March 2022.