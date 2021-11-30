Hong Kong's Pacific Basin Launches Carbon Offset Service

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Carbon offsets are one way for shipping companies to reduce their emissions in the short term. File Image / Pixabay

Hong Kong-based Pacific Basin Shipping is set to offer its customers a carbon offset to cover the emissions produced carrying their cargo.

The firm's PB Carbon Neutral Voyage Programme will allow its customers voluntarily to offset their emissions, it said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

"Major commodity producers, traders and end users – including some of our customers – have expressed increasing interest in mitigating their environmental footprint, including by beginning to offset some of their currently unavoidable direct and indirect emissions," Martin Fruergaard, CEO of Pacific Basin, said in the statement.

"With such environmentally-inclined cargo interests in mind, we look forward to partnering with our customers on carbon neutral voyages and multi-voyage "green COAs" on offer through our PB Carbon Neutral Voyage Programme.

"While we invest in reducing our actual carbon emissions, inviting our customers to pay for offsets redirects capital into renewable energy projects which, in addition to balancing out one's own carbon footprints, supports the underlying renewable asset and local community, and also incentivises the development of more renewable energy projects."