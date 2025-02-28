Modec Join Forces with Samsung for FPSO Onboard Carbon Capture

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Onboard carbon capture set to be installed on FPSO. Image Credit: Modec

Floating solutions provider Modec has contracted Samsung E&A for an offshore carbon capture pilot project.

As per the pilot project, they seek to install an onboard carbon capture system on Modec's floating, production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO), Cabon Clean said in an email statement on Thursday.

Carbon capture technology CycloneCC from Carbon Clean has been shortlisted for the pilot project.

Carbon Clean will help Samsung E&A with the early design work for CycloneCC, providing key equipment and licensing for its technology. Samsung E&A will then fine-tune the design to ensure it works efficiently on an FPSO in offshore conditions.

Carbon Clean claims its capture system takes up much less space compared to traditional carbon capture systems.

"Our highly modular CycloneCC technology is 10x smaller than conventional solutions, making it ideal for confined spaces, including floating vessels and maritime settings," Aniruddha Sharma, CEO of Carbon Clean, said.