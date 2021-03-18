BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Biofuels Guru

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Maersk is the world's largest consumer of bunker fuel. File Image / Pixabay

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a biofuels expert for its future fuels team as the company attempts to eliminate its carbon emissions.

The company is looking for candidates with eight to ten years of experience as a chemical engineer, process chemist, chemist, biochemist or similar, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

Scouting for new promising advanced biofuels for use in our container ships

Continuous evaluation of the state-of-the-art for advanced biofuels and new trends

Feasibility studies of selected fuels/technologies within advanced biofuels – covering economics (energy balance), technical readiness level, sustainability, scalability and operationability (technical viability with engines, etc.)

Dialogue and collaboration with various external advanced biofuel producers and developers

Project management of Maersk's own initiative of developing a lignin-alcohol fuel in collaboration with external partners

Chemical process engineering support related to pilot production of our own lignin-alcohol fuel – incl. how to alter the process, change equipment, etc. to make the fuel a commercially viable fuel

Help build and maintain a long-term portfolio of sustainable fuel solutions to support the APMM decarbonization roadmap

The deadline for applications is April 18. For more information, click here.