BUNKER JOBS: Maersk Seeks Biofuels Guru

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday March 18, 2021

Shipping company AP Moller-Maersk is seeking to hire a biofuels expert for its future fuels team as the company attempts to eliminate its carbon emissions.

The company is looking for candidates with eight to ten years of experience as a chemical engineer, process chemist, chemist, biochemist or similar, it said in a job advertisement on its website.

The posting lists the following key responsibilities for the role:

  • Scouting for new promising advanced biofuels for use in our container ships
  • Continuous evaluation of the state-of-the-art for advanced biofuels and new trends
  • Feasibility studies of selected fuels/technologies within advanced biofuels – covering economics (energy balance), technical readiness level, sustainability, scalability and operationability (technical viability with engines, etc.)
  • Dialogue and collaboration with various external advanced biofuel producers and developers
  • Project management of Maersk's own initiative of developing a lignin-alcohol fuel in collaboration with external partners
  • Chemical process engineering support related to pilot production of our own lignin-alcohol fuel – incl. how to alter the process, change equipment, etc. to make the fuel a commercially viable fuel
  • Help build and maintain a long-term portfolio of sustainable fuel solutions to support the APMM decarbonization roadmap

The deadline for applications is April 18. For more information, click here.

