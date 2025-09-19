IMO Agrees on Interim Guidelines for the Use of Hydrogen as Marine Fuel

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The interim guidelines were finalised during IMO's sub committee meeting earlier this month. File Image / Pixabay

The IMO Sub-Committee on Carriage of Cargoes and Containers (CCC 11) has finalised interim guidelines for the use of hydrogen as a marine fuel, marking a significant step in the use of hydrogen in shipping.

The guidelines, finalised at the session held September 8-12, cover liquefied hydrogen, portable compressed hydrogen, and fixed compressed hydrogen concepts, all of which are required to be installed on an open deck, DNV said in a statement on Wednesday.

The sub-committee also revised the interim recommendations for the carriage of liquefied hydrogen in bulk, introducing new provisions for membrane-type containment systems.

In addition, CCC 11 finalised draft amendments to the IGC Code, with entry into force scheduled for July 2028, subject to approval by the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC).

The sub-committee also updated its work plan for alternative fuels under the IGF Code, prioritising revisions to the guidelines on methyl/ethyl alcohol as fuel and fuel cell installations, as well as the development of guidance for onboard carbon capture systems.

The meeting also agreed on a working plan to address container losses at sea.

All outcomes from CCC 11 will now be submitted to the next MSC session in May 2026 for consideration and adoption.

"As CCC is a Sub-Committee, all decisions concerning rules, regulations and dates are subject to further consideration and approval by the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC)," DNV said.