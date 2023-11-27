Missiles Fired From Yemen Towards Seized Israel-Linked Chemical Tanker

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. File Image / Pixabay

Two missiles have reportedly been fired from Yemen in the direction of an Israel-linked chemical tanker detained in the Gulf of Aden over the weekend.

As Ship & Bunker previously reported, Zodiac Maritime's Liberian-flagged 20,000 DWT chemicals tanker Central Park was seized in international waters about 54 nautical miles off Somalia on Sunday. Zodiac is owned by Israel's Ofer family.

The USS Mason subsequently responded to the vessel's distress call and detained the attackers, US Central Command said in a social media post on Monday.

At about 1:41 AM Sanaa time on Monday, two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen in the general direction of the US warship and the tanker.

"The missiles landed in the Gulf of Aden approximately ten nautical miles from the ships," US Central Command said.

"The USS MASON (DDG87), which is part of the Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, was concluding its response to the M/V CENTRAL PARK distress call at the time of the missile launches.

"There was no damage or reported injuries from either vessel during this incident."

The incident follows the seizure of the car carrier Galaxy Leader on November 20 and a drone attack on the container ship CMA CGM Symi on Saturday. Israel-linked shipping appears to be being targeted as a response to the recent conflict in Gaza.