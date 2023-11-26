Israel-Linked Chemical Tanker Detained in Gulf of Aden

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Israel-linked shipping appears to have been targeted in a series of incidents over the past week. File Image / Pixabay

A chemical tanker has been detained in the Gulf of Aden, in the latest of an apparent series of incidents targeting Israeli-linked shipping following the conflict in Gaza.

The Liberian-flagged 20,000 DWT chemicals tanker Central Park was seized in international waters about 54 nautical miles off Somalia on Sunday, news agency Reuters reported, citing comments from a US defence official and the vessel's owner, Zodiac Maritime.

The vessel has 22 seafarers on board and a cargo of phosphoric acid.

Zodiac is owned by Israel's Ofer family.

The incident follows the seizure of the car carrier Galaxy Leader on November 20 and a drone attack on the container ship CMA CGM Symi on Saturday.