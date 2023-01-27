Maersk to Kill Off Hamburg Süd, Sealand Brands

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Hamburg Süd was founded in November 1871. Image Credit: Hamburg Süd

Container shipping and logistics firm AP Moller-Maersk is set to discontinue the Hamburg Süd and Sealand brands, among others, as part of a simplification of the wider firm's branding.

Maersk is aiming to move to a 'single, unified brand', as a result of which the brands of Hamburg Süd, Sealand, Twill and some newer Maersk units will be brought to an end, Hamburg Süd said in a note to customers on its website on Friday.

"We expect that each integration will follow its own timeline and we will continuously keep you updated on the progress of our intention," the company said.

"Our key focus is to make these changes with a minimum of disruption for you, with the same team supporting you moving forward."

