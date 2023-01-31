BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Drops for First Session in Seven

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices remain significantly higher on the month overall. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices declined for the first in seven sessions at most ports on Monday.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports lost $9/mt to $697.50/mt on Monday, in its first daily fall since January 19. The G20-HSFO Index slipped by $4.50/mt to $468.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index declined by $11/mt to $1,049.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures lost $1.76bl to $84.90/bl on Monday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports mostly had a negative trend. At Singapore prices sank by $18/mt to $691/mt, at Rotterdam they fell by $10/mt to $613/mt, at Fujairah they dropped by $9.50/mt to $680.50/mt and at Houston they declined by $13.50/mt to $638.50/mt.

On Tuesday morning Brent futures were trading down by $1.56/bl at $83.34/bl as of 9:59 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would amount to an $11.75/mt fall in bunker prices.