BUNKER PRICES: G20-VLSFO Index Rises for First Day in Three

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Global VLSFO prices are well below where they started the year. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Bunker fuel prices rallied at most ports on Friday, with average global VLSFO prices advancing for the first in three sessions.

Ship & Bunker's G20-VLSFO Index of prices across 20 leading bunkering ports rose by $2/mt to $574/mt on Friday, paring its weekly loss to $26/mt. The G20-HSFO Index lost $0.50/mt to $476.50/mt, while the G20-MGO Index rose by $2/mt to $767.50/mt.

ICE Brent crude futures gained $2.80/bl to $75.30/bl on Friday.

VLSFO prices at the top ports had a mixed trend. At Singapore prices declined by $2/mt to $561.50/mt, at Rotterdam they jumped by $10.50/mt to $528/mt, at Fujairah they were little changed at $555/mt, and at Houston they rose by $4/mt to $523/mt.

On Monday morning Brent crude futures were trading up by $0.53/bl at $75.83/bl as of 7:41 AM in London. In metric tonne terms that would be equivalent to a $3.99/mt rise in bunker prices.