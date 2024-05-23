World News
BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trading Analyst
Repsol Trading is looking to add a new member to its Heavy Products and Bunker team.
The role will support and improve analytical capabilities and market knowledge to inform trading decisions for the desk.
Functions And Responsibilities
- Maintains and expands fundamentals market analysis: supply and demand balances, stocks, margins, infrastructure developments, etc. to identify market trends and changes.
- Develop tools and analytical models based on internal and market data to make better decisions and predict market variables.
- Tracking of operations (Reuters, Vortexa, Argus/Platts, Public Media, etc.) and basic market analysis: customer and competitor, specific refinery margins, grades and alternatives, etc.
- Understand and follow internal operations to help make decisions and detect potential improvements.
- Understand and follow paper positions, VAR, Risk exposure and Delta Maps
- Work closely with traders to look for profitability in the mid long term.
Requirements
- Bachelor´s degree (or equivalent)
- Proficient in English Language.
- Excellent PC skills, with the ability to extract raw data and utilize within spreadsheets and databases.
- Programing Python/R skills.
- Understanding of trading and maritime terminology will be considered positively.
- Understanding of risk management fundamentals will be considered positively.
For more information, click here