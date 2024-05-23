BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trading Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Repsol Trading is looking to add a new member to its Heavy Products and Bunker team.

The role will support and improve analytical capabilities and market knowledge to inform trading decisions for the desk.

Functions And Responsibilities

Maintains and expands fundamentals market analysis: supply and demand balances, stocks, margins, infrastructure developments, etc. to identify market trends and changes.

Develop tools and analytical models based on internal and market data to make better decisions and predict market variables.

Tracking of operations (Reuters, Vortexa, Argus/Platts, Public Media, etc.) and basic market analysis: customer and competitor, specific refinery margins, grades and alternatives, etc.

Understand and follow internal operations to help make decisions and detect potential improvements.

Understand and follow paper positions, VAR, Risk exposure and Delta Maps

Work closely with traders to look for profitability in the mid long term.

Requirements

Bachelor´s degree (or equivalent)

Proficient in English Language.

Excellent PC skills, with the ability to extract raw data and utilize within spreadsheets and databases.

Programing Python/R skills.

Understanding of trading and maritime terminology will be considered positively.

Understanding of risk management fundamentals will be considered positively.

