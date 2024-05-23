BUNKER JOBS: Bunker Trading Analyst

by Ship & Bunker News Team
Thursday May 23, 2024

Repsol Trading is looking to add a new member to its Heavy Products and Bunker team.

The role will support and improve analytical capabilities and market knowledge to inform trading decisions for the desk.

Functions And Responsibilities

  • Maintains and expands fundamentals market analysis: supply and demand balances, stocks, margins, infrastructure developments, etc. to identify market trends and changes.
  • Develop tools and analytical models based on internal and market data to make better decisions and predict market variables.
  • Tracking of operations (Reuters, Vortexa, Argus/Platts, Public Media, etc.) and basic market analysis: customer and competitor, specific refinery margins, grades and alternatives, etc.
  • Understand and follow internal operations to help make decisions and detect potential improvements.
  • Understand and follow paper positions, VAR, Risk exposure and Delta Maps
  • Work closely with traders to look for profitability in the mid long term.

Requirements

  • Bachelor´s degree (or equivalent)
  • Proficient in English Language.
  • Excellent PC skills, with the ability to extract raw data and utilize within spreadsheets and databases.
  • Programing Python/R skills.
  • Understanding of trading and maritime terminology will be considered positively.
  • Understanding of risk management fundamentals will be considered positively.

