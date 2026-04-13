EU Shipping GHG Emissions Dropped by 3% in 2025

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The European Commission has published verified GHG emissions data gathered for EU-ETS compliance purposes for 2025. File Image / Pixabay

GHG emissions from ships visiting EU ports slipped in 2025, according to the latest data.

The European Commission has published verified GHG emissions data gathered for EU-ETS compliance purposes and found that maritime GHG emissions slipped by 3% in 2025 compared to a year earlier.

That compares to a 1.3% drop in overall GHG emissions across all sectors, and a slight increase in emissions from aviation.

"This is the data reported by EU Member States as of the deadline of 31 March 2026 for stationary installations, maritime and aircraft operators," the European Commission said in a statement on its website.

"Overall, the data submitted covers the vast majority of operators within the scope of the Directive but reporting for aviation and maritime emissions is ongoing, and the final trends will only become clear once this process is complete."

The EU-ETS requires ships on intra-EU voyages to purchase European Union Allowances to cover 100% of the emissions from their voyages as of 2026, while those on voyages between the EU and elsewhere have to buy EUAs for 50% of their emissions.