IBIA CONVENTION: Leading Bunker Supplier Sees Further Consolidation Coming

by Ship & Bunker News Team

New partnerships could be part of how the consolidation happens. File Image / Pixabay

Further consolidation in the bunker industry after this year's traumas could be inevitable, according to a leading bunker supplier CEO.

"It goes without saying that in this industry -- and we talked about this also in the transition to 2020 -- that consolidation will happen," the CEO said in a panel session at the IBIA Annual Convention 2020 on Thursday.

"I do expect that we'll have it, that we'll continue being focused on that definitely for the next six to 12 months."

The consolidation may come in the form of 'new partnership models' on a limited basis that fall short of a formal merger or acquisition, he said.

"I think you're going to see different combinations going forward; we will see smaller shops, let's say wanting to exit the market or maybe wanting to partner up with a more financially stable player," he said.

"And then you will see some new partnerships where it's more of a 50:50 partnership."