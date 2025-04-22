IMO Pushes Ahead with Carbon Capture Framework

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The shipping regulator has approved a work plan to develop a framework for onboard carbon capture. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Much of the focus from the recent IMO's MEPC 83 has been on the new package of measures aimed at cutting GHG gas emissions from shipping.

But in a quieter yet significant move, the IMO also agreed on a work plan to develop a regulatory framework for onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS).

The plan lays the groundwork for how CO2 can be captured from ship exhaust, safely stored onboard and transferred to certified reception or storage facilities.

In its response to the MEPC 83 outcome, carbon capture firm Value Maritime said, "There's been a lot going on at the IMO and in the world of trade lately, but carbon capture hasn't been left behind."

The carbon capture framework builds on the 2024 Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) Guidelines adopted at MEPC 81 and focuses on ensuring environmental integrity and legal clarity.

The objectives of this workstream include:

Avoiding harmful emissions or discharges while ensuring traceability of captured carbon.

Addressing legal barriers to the use of OCCS and the transfer of captured CO₂ to permanent storage or utilisation sites.

Facilitating access to certified reception facilities that form part of the end-to-end value chain for carbon storage or reuse.

Enabling proper recording and reporting of carbon capture and handling data.



The work to develop the framework will continue in technical subcommittees, with the full framework expected to be completed by 2028.

While OCCS is still an emerging technology, the IMO's move lends it credibility as a future pathway to reduce emissions, one that can be used as a complementary measure to help reduce emissions alongside other alternative fuels.

When it comes to how quickly carbon capture systems will become profitable as a means of avoiding IMO 2028 penalties, a Value Maritime representative told Ship & Bunker it will depend on which system is used and how the captured carbon is disposed of.

"Currently it also depends on the management of CO2, once it has been captured onboard the vessel and where it is being discharged for either utilization or permanent underground storage (in case of EU-ETS)," the representative said.

"Tentatively as to the numbers for the Filtree System leasing cost, it would depend on the Filtree System and how the CO2 is being managed thereafter."