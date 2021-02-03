Container Line Evergreen Plans Giant New Vessel Order

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Container lines have been the strongest segment of the shipping industry over the past year. File Image / Pixabay

Container line Evergreen is planning a significant expansion of its fleet, adding 15,000 TEU vessels from multiple sources.

The company is seeking to order ten 15,000 TEU ships and charter another ten from a non-operating owners, shipping intelligence service Alphaliner reported Tuesday, citing reports from brokers.

Evergreen's current orderbook already has 468,000 TEU of added capacity planned, and the new orders would take that figure to 768,000 TEU, more than twice the size of the pipeline for competitors MSC, CMA CGM and COSCO Group, Alphaliner said.

No word has yet emerged on whether the company plans for its new ships to be conventionally fuelled or gas-powered. In the past Evergreen has taken delivery of several ships equipped with scrubbers.