Trafigura to Acquire Greenergy's European Business

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Trafigura will acquire the business from Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Business Partners for an undisclosed sum. Image Credit: Ship & Bunker

Global commodities firm Trafigura is set to acquire the European business of UK-based fuel supplier Greenergy.

Trafigura will acquire the business from Brookfield Asset Management and Brookfield Business Partners for an undisclosed sum, subject to regulatory approvals, it said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Greenergy's main focus is on road fuels and biofuels, but it also deals in bunker fuels. Last year Bunker One signed a deal to become the sole supplier of Greenergy products on the Thames and in Southeast England.

"As Europe transitions to a lower carbon future and the refining industry adapts to changing market dynamics, companies like Greenergy become increasingly important," Ben Luckock, global head of oil at Trafigura, said in the statement.

"This acquisition represents a major expansion of our existing biofuels and fuel supply capabilities, adding Greenergy's production and distribution expertise and supporting customers' transition to cleaner, more sustainable fuel options."