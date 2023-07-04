Bunker One to Sell Greenergy Marine Fuels in Southeast England

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The firm became the sole supplier of Greenergy products on the Thames and in the southeast on Monday. Image Credit: Bunker One

Bunker Holding physical supply unit Bunker One is set to sell marine fuel products from Greenergy in the south-east of England.

The firm became the sole supplier of Greenergy products on the Thames and in the southeast on Monday, Bunker One said in a LinkedIn post.

Bunker One will take on both supply and logistics from the former Greenergy bunkering operation.

"We are thrilled having Greenergy show us the trust in letting Bunker One take on their client base of Thames," Grant Foulger, UK director at Bunker One, said in the statement.

"We are already present in River Thames and have good relations with local authorities and existing clients. With this vote of confidence from Greenergy, we are ready to take on even more."

Greenergy sells both conventional marine fuels and biofuel blends. Last month Propeller Fuels said it would take on the part of Greenergy's bunkering operation covering the north-east and Plymouth.