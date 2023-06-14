Propeller Fuels to Sell Greenergy Bunker Products in UK

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Greenergy sells both conventional marine fuels and biofuel blends. Image Credit: Propeller Fuels

Propeller Fuels has signed a deal giving it access to sell bunker products from Greenergy in the UK.

Propeller Fuels is now an authorised distributor for Greenergy in the UK, and will be responsible for all sales of Greenergy marine products in the Northeast of the country and Plymouth, it said in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

"We believe this is a positive change and we look forward to playing our part in improving both the service and offering to our marine customers," the company said.

"Please reach out to us if you would like to schedule a delivery."

Greenergy sells both conventional marine fuels and biofuel blends.