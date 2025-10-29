Bernhard Schulte Starts Preparing Crew for Methanol-Fuelled Vessels

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Specialised equipment including infrared sensors to detect the fire. Image Credit: BSM

Hamburg-based Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement has started training seafarers for the safe operation of methanol-fuelled ships through new courses rolled out at its training centers.

The programme includes a methanol familiarisation course, a methanol firefighting course, and an advanced methanol course with simulator-based exercises, Bernhard said in a statement on its website on Monday.

Developed in line with emerging IMO guidelines, the training aims to bridge the gap in formal training standards for methanol operations.

Methanol is gaining attention as a cleaner alternative to conventional marine fuels. However, the fuel has different characteristics from conventional marine fuels

Methanol behaves differently from conventional fuel -- its flames are invisible and require special handling, making dedicated training essential for safety.

Bernhard Schulte said the courses will equip seafarers with the knowledge and skills needed to operate safely as methanol becomes a key fuel in shipping's energy transition.