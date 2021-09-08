Freight Analytics Firm Xeneta Hires BIMCO's Peter Sand

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Sand will join the firm as of November 1. Image Credit: Xeneta

Freight rate analytics firm Xeneta has hired BIMCO's Peter Sand as its new chief analyst.

Sand will join the firm as of November 1, Xeneta said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.

Sand has worked for BIMCO since May 2009, and has served as its chief shipping analyst since 2011.

"Xeneta's groundbreaking freight rate data insights addresses industry pain points and I am eager to leverage my shipping and logistics expertise to help navigate such an unprecedented time that our sector is facing," Sand said in the statement.

Xeneta has recently been valued at more than $130 million in a series C funding round that raised $28.5 million for the firm. The company assesses container and air freight rates, as well as providing a range of analytics services.