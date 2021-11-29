Euronav Suggests Shipping Industry Could Leave IMO Behind on Decarbonisation

by Ship & Bunker News Team

De Stoop has been Euronav CEO since 2019. Image Credit: Euronav

The IMO could be left behind by the shipping industry's own progress on eliminating its carbon emissions, according to tanker firm Euronav.

In a LinkedIn post on Monday Hugo De Stoop, CEO of Euronav, expressed his disappointment at the slow progress at last week's MEPC meeting at the IMO.

"We agree with the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the MEPC 77 is a big disappointment and a missed opportunity," De Stoop said in the post.

"Fortunately, businesses can move ahead of regulators and the trend is here to stay."

The ICS said on Friday that last week's meeting could be interpreted as the IMO no longer taking GHG issues seriously.