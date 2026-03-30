US Warns Houthis Still Pose Threat to Shipping in Red Sea

by Ship & Bunker News Team

The advisory is valid till September 22. File Image / Pixabay

The US has issued a new advisory warning that Yemen’s Houthi forces continue to pose a threat to commercial shipping across the Red Sea, Bab el Mandeb Strait and Gulf of Aden.

Although no attacks on vessels have been reported since the Israel-Gaza ceasefire in October 2025, the region remains a threat to commercial shipping, the US Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration said in an advisory issued on Thursday.

It cites more than 100 incidents between November 2023 and October 2025 affecting vessels from over 60 nations.

Vessels linked to the US, UK or Israel, or ships calling at Israeli ports, are considered at heightened risk.

The Houthis retain the capability to deploy drones, missiles and explosive boats, and may attempt to track vessels using AIS, small boats and UAVs.

Operators are advised to limit electronic transmissions, vary routes and coordinate with naval authorities, including UK Maritime Trade Operations.