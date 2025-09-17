Monjasa Reports 'Surge' in Applications for Bunker Training Programme

by Ship & Bunker News Team

A total of 1,530 people applied for the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee programme this year, up from an average of 777 applications per year in 2020-2024. Image Credit: Monjasa

Global marine fuel supplier and trading firm Monjasa has reported a sharp increase in the number of applications for its annual training programme.

A total of 1,530 people applied for the Monjasa Oil & Shipping Trainee programme this year, up from an average of 777 applications per year in 2020-2024, the company said in an emailed statement on Tuesday.

In this year's programme - the eighth iteration of the MOST scheme - nine new trainees joined the company on September 15, starting with classes at the Danish Shipping Education in Copenhagen.

"We are excited to see this surge in applications for the MOST programme," Tracy Palm, group HR director at Monjasa, said in the statement.

"Shipping holds unique opportunities to build an international career, experience new cultures and personally connect with people in every port.

"With no obvious recruitment channels for trading marine fuels, we build upon influx of new talent and this year we have further targeted and enhanced our global recruitment campaigns.

"We also believe that the overall awareness of the MOST programme is increasing year on year within the industry.

"It is building its reputation to be a great launchpad for a maritime career with its combination of hands-on experience and academic learning."

The full list of this year's trainees is as follows:

Keane Wong​, Trader in Singapore

Leonidas Bang, Trader in Dubai

Kevin Joshua Naidoo, Operator in Dubai

Nicolaj Østergaard Andersen, Trader in Copenhagen

Jonathan Jacobsen​, Trader in Fredericia

Mads Harders Pedersen, Trader in Fredericia

Diego Cohen Henriquez, Trader in Panama

George Englehart​, Trader in Houston

Alexander Smith, Trader in New York

The trainees will take on two global rotations across Monjasa offices in Dubai, Denmark, Panama, Singapore, China and the US.