New ICS Publication Examines Shipping's Road to Zero Emissions

Reducing CO2 Emissions to Zero. Image Credit: ICS

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) today launched a new publication examining the impact of reducing shipping emissions to zero.

At MEPC 72 In April the industry pledged to cut GHG emissions from Shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008, with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) subsequently saying in May it was a matter of urgency to phase out GHG emissions from international shipping "as soon as possible in this century."

"'Reducing CO2 Emissions to Zero' explains what the high levels of ambition agreed by IMO Member States could mean for international shipping. These targets include an efficiency improvement of least 40% - as an average across – the fleet compared to 2008, and a 50% cut of the sector's total greenhouse emissions by 2050, regardless of future trade growth," said ICS.

“ We now expect discussions at IMO to begin in earnest on the development of additional CO2 reduction measures Esben Poulsson, Chairman, ICS

The publication also explores possibilities for the development of zero CO2 fuels, something ICS has long held will be needed if a 50% total cut in GHG emissions is going to be delivered before 2050.

'Reducing CO2 Emissions to Zero' also sets out ICS's firm opposition to the concept of mandatory operational efficiency indexing of individual ships as a possible candidate measure for CO2 reduction, which ICS argues would lead to serious market distortion.

"We now expect discussions at IMO to begin in earnest on the development of additional CO2 reduction measures, including those to be implemented before 2023. ICS will continue to participate constructively," said ICS Chairman, Esben Poulsson.

'Reducing CO2 Emissions to Zero' can be downloaded free of charge from the ICS website here:

http://www.ics-shipping.org/docs/default-source/resources/reducing-co2-emissions-to-zero-the-paris-agreement-for-shipping.pdf?sfvrsn=7