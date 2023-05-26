Biofuel Producer XFuel Wins ISCC Certification

The company produces biofuels for the marine, aviation and road transport sectors. File Image / Pixabay

Biofuel producer XFuel has received ISCC certification for its fuels.

The firm has won both the ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certifications, it said in an emailed statement.

The company produces biofuels for the marine, aviation and road transport sectors. It uses both waste oils and feedstocks from agriculture, forestry, construction and manufacturing.

"We want to change the way the alternative fuels market currently works, by lowering the cost of sustainable fuels and increasing circularity in production," the company said in the statement.

"XFuel is constantly innovating to deliver the best possible impact on emissions for the fuels we make and the feedstocks we process.

"As a sustainable fuel company providing low-carbon clean fuel to maritime, aviation and road transport, the ISCC certification for our plant operations in Spain is an essential part of being able to deliver on this goal for our customers."

Singapore's MPA has recommended that bunker buyers only take on marine fuel biofuel blends that have the ISCC certification to ensure the quality and environmental credentials of the product.