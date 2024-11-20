IKEA Making Progress on Shipping Emissions But Amazon Isn't

by Ship & Bunker News Team

Ikea: on right path. File Image / Pixabay.

Global retailers are falling behind on their emissions targets related to shipping, according to environmentalist campaign group Ship It Zero.

The group, which is a coalition of green-minded non-governmental organisations, issues an annual report tracking progress on shipping emissions from big retailers.

And its latest release finds that most retailers are not doing enough to curtail emissions.

While IKEA is singled out as doing more than most, other retailers are castigated for their reliance on heavy fuel oil to move their cargo.

"Most retailers, with the exception of IKEA, are failing," said Ship It Zero's Jonathan Butler.

According to the campaign, the Swedish furniture giant should "work with its peers to invest in the research and development of zero-emission fuels and negotiate with carriers to have its goods transported on shore power-equipped ships".

In contrast, internet distributor and retailer Amazon is castigated for letting emissions from shipping increase over the period between 2019 and 2023. In addition, the firm is criticised for failing to offer a credible plan as to how it will reach the firm's stated aim of net zero by 2040.